Marion diesel prices: $0.45/gallon savings at Marion's cheapest station
(MARION, IN) Savings of as much as $0.45 per gallon on diesel were available in the Marion area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Marion area went to Casey's at 1229 N Baldwin Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.24 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.69, at Flying J at 6255 E Sr18, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Marion area was $3.41, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.18
$--
$3.73
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.18
$--
$--
$3.27
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.18
$3.50
$3.80
$3.29
|card
card$3.19
$3.55
$3.85
$3.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.89
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$3.84
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.54
$3.74
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0