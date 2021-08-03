Marion diesel prices: $0.45/gallon savings at Marion's cheapest station

(MARION, IN) Savings of as much as $0.45 per gallon on diesel were available in the Marion area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Marion area went to Casey's at 1229 N Baldwin Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.24 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.69, at Flying J at 6255 E Sr18, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Marion area was $3.41, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Casey's 1229 N Baldwin Ave, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ -- $ 3.73 $ 3.24

Marathon 2210 N Huntington, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ -- $ -- $ 3.27

McClure 801 N Baldwin Ave, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.18 $ 3.50 $ 3.80 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ 3.34

Meijer 3820 S Western Ave , Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.29

Speedway 4502 S Adams, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.84 $ 3.29

Casey's 601 W Main St, Gas City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.54 $ 3.74 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.