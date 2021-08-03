Thirsty truck? Here's Cullman's cheapest diesel

(CULLMAN, AL) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.44 in the greater Cullman area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Cullman area on Tuesday, found that Marathon at 6381 Al-157had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 1600 Cr-437, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.43

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.25, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Marathon 6381 Al-157, Cullman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Shell 1102 4Th St Sw, Cullman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ 3.06

Pure 2100 Main Ave Sw, Cullman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Texaco 3266 Al-157, Cullman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Shell 1408 2Nd Ave Sw, Cullman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Marathon Cr-437, Cullman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.01 $ 3.31 $ 3.31

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.