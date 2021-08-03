Thirsty truck? Here's Cullman's cheapest diesel
(CULLMAN, AL) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.44 in the greater Cullman area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Cullman area on Tuesday, found that Marathon at 6381 Al-157had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 1600 Cr-437, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.43
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.25, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$3.06
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$3.01
$3.31
$3.31
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
