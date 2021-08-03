Cancel
Cullman, AL

Thirsty truck? Here's Cullman's cheapest diesel

Cullman Daily
Cullman Daily
 3 days ago
(CULLMAN, AL) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.44 in the greater Cullman area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Cullman area on Tuesday, found that Marathon at 6381 Al-157had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 1600 Cr-437, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.43

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.25, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Marathon

6381 Al-157, Cullman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99

Shell

1102 4Th St Sw, Cullman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$3.06

Pure

2100 Main Ave Sw, Cullman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$3.19

Texaco

3266 Al-157, Cullman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.19

Shell

1408 2Nd Ave Sw, Cullman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.25

Marathon

Cr-437, Cullman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$3.01
$3.31
$3.31

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Cullman Daily

Cullman Daily

Cullman, AL
With Cullman Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

