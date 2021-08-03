Price check: Diesel prices around Burlington

(BURLINGTON, VT) You could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on diesel in Burlington, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Burlington area went to Go-Go Gas at 2 Pinecrest Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.15 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.28, at Mobil at 977 Shelburne Rd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.24, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Go-Go Gas 2 Pinecrest Dr, Essex Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.15

Champlain Oil Co 1416 Marshall Ave, Williston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ 3.64 $ 3.19

CITGO 133 Blakely Rd, Colchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Sunoco 16 Maple St, Essex Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ -- $ -- $ 3.21

Mobil 811 Williston Rd, South Burlington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ 3.23

Mobil 298 E Allen St, Winooski

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.23

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.