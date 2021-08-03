Price check: Diesel prices around Burlington
(BURLINGTON, VT) You could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on diesel in Burlington, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Burlington area went to Go-Go Gas at 2 Pinecrest Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.15 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.28, at Mobil at 977 Shelburne Rd, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.24, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.59
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$3.64
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.01
$--
$--
$3.21
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$--
$--
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.23
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0