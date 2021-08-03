Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Auburn

(AUBURN, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.44 if you’re buying diesel in Auburn, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Auburn area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.15, at Valero at 13400 Bowman Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.59, listed at 76 at 3960 Grass Valley Hwy.

The average price across the greater Auburn area was $4.33, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Valero 13400 Bowman Rd, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.15 card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.25

Speedway 13461 Bowman Rd, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 4.15 card card $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.25

Sinclair 4000 Grass Valley Hwy, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.21 $ -- $ -- $ 4.17 card card $ 4.31 $ -- $ -- $ 4.25

Gas & Shop 13380 Lincoln Way, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.45 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 4.23

Texaco 13190 Lincoln Way, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.53 $ 4.73 $ 4.83 $ 4.23

Gulf 1110 High St, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.24 $ 4.44 $ 4.64 $ 4.24 card card $ 4.34 $ 4.54 $ 4.74 $ 4.34

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.