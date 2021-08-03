Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Auburn
(AUBURN, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.44 if you’re buying diesel in Auburn, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Auburn area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.15, at Valero at 13400 Bowman Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.59, listed at 76 at 3960 Grass Valley Hwy.
The average price across the greater Auburn area was $4.33, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$4.15
|card
card$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$4.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$4.15
|card
card$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$4.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.21
$--
$--
$4.17
|card
card$4.31
$--
$--
$4.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.15
$4.35
$4.45
$4.19
|card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$4.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.53
$4.73
$4.83
$4.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.24
$4.44
$4.64
$4.24
|card
card$4.34
$4.54
$4.74
$4.34
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
