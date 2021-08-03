Diesel survey: Paso Robles's cheapest station
(PASO ROBLES, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $1.06 in the greater Paso Robles area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Paso Robles area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.19, at Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors at 710 Creston Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $5.25, listed at Chevron at 1849 Ramada Dr.
The average price across the greater Paso Robles area was $4.49, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.19
|card
card$4.21
$4.41
$4.51
$4.27
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.19
$--
$--
$4.19
|card
card$4.29
$4.44
$4.59
$4.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.47
$4.67
$4.77
$4.27
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.49
$4.63
$4.77
$4.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.19
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$4.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.25
$4.45
$4.65
$4.35
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
