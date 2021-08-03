Diesel survey: Paso Robles's cheapest station

(PASO ROBLES, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $1.06 in the greater Paso Robles area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Paso Robles area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.19, at Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors at 710 Creston Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $5.25, listed at Chevron at 1849 Ramada Dr.

The average price across the greater Paso Robles area was $4.49, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors 710 Creston Rd, Paso Robles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.21 $ 4.41 $ 4.51 $ 4.27

Valero 2340 Spring St, Paso Robles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ -- $ -- $ 4.19 card card $ 4.29 $ 4.44 $ 4.59 $ 4.29

76 2400 Golden Hill Rd, Paso Robles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.47 $ 4.67 $ 4.77 $ 4.27

ARCO 1201 Ysabel St, Paso Robles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ 4.63 $ 4.77 $ 4.29

7-Eleven 2331 Spring St, Paso Robles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.29

Spirit 1637 Spring St, Paso Robles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.65 $ 4.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.