Paso Robles, CA

Diesel survey: Paso Robles's cheapest station

Posted by 
Paso Robles Dispatch
 3 days ago
(PASO ROBLES, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $1.06 in the greater Paso Robles area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Paso Robles area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.19, at Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors at 710 Creston Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $5.25, listed at Chevron at 1849 Ramada Dr.

The average price across the greater Paso Robles area was $4.49, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors

710 Creston Rd, Paso Robles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.19
card
card$4.21
$4.41
$4.51
$4.27

Valero

2340 Spring St, Paso Robles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.19
$--
$--
$4.19
card
card$4.29
$4.44
$4.59
$4.29

76

2400 Golden Hill Rd, Paso Robles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.47
$4.67
$4.77
$4.27

ARCO

1201 Ysabel St, Paso Robles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.49
$4.63
$4.77
$4.29

7-Eleven

2331 Spring St, Paso Robles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.19
$--
$--
$--
card
card$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$4.29

Spirit

1637 Spring St, Paso Robles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.25
$4.45
$4.65
$4.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Paso Robles Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

