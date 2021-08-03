Cancel
Local price review shows diesel prices around Pekin

Pekin Voice
 3 days ago
(PEKIN, IL) Savings of as much as $0.30 per gallon on diesel were available in the Pekin area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Pekin area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.19, at Circle K at 111 N Capitol St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.49, listed at BP at 700 Mckinley Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.28, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Circle K

111 N Capitol St, Pekin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.33
$3.63
$4.03
$3.19

VP Racing Fuels

900 N 5Th St, Pekin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.33
$3.55
$3.85
$3.19

Sunoco

815 Derby St, Pekin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.79
$3.19

Freedom

1206 S 2Nd St, Pekin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.59
$--
$3.19

Casey's

1800 N 8Th St, Pekin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.33
$--
$--
$3.19

Casey's

2106 Court St, Pekin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.33
$3.68
$3.88
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

