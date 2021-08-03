Local price review shows diesel prices around Pekin
(PEKIN, IL) Savings of as much as $0.30 per gallon on diesel were available in the Pekin area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Pekin area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.19, at Circle K at 111 N Capitol St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.49, listed at BP at 700 Mckinley Ave.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.28, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.33
$3.63
$4.03
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.33
$3.55
$3.85
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.79
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.59
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.33
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.33
$3.68
$3.88
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
