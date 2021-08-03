Local price review shows diesel prices around Pekin

(PEKIN, IL) Savings of as much as $0.30 per gallon on diesel were available in the Pekin area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Pekin area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.19, at Circle K at 111 N Capitol St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.49, listed at BP at 700 Mckinley Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.28, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Circle K 111 N Capitol St, Pekin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ 3.63 $ 4.03 $ 3.19

VP Racing Fuels 900 N 5Th St, Pekin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ 3.19

Sunoco 815 Derby St, Pekin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Freedom 1206 S 2Nd St, Pekin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ -- $ 3.19

Casey's 1800 N 8Th St, Pekin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Casey's 2106 Court St, Pekin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ 3.68 $ 3.88 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.