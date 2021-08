You can catch more flies with honey than vinegar. Learn some tips to establish a positive reinforcement cybersecurity culture rather than a blame-and-shame game. I once worked in an environment where adding users to Active Directory privileged groups was forbidden except via an official request approved by the individuals' managers. This was carefully monitored, and on one occasion an email went out to a massive group of people stating the policy had been violated and someone who was named directly in the email had updated a group without permission.