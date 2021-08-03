Cancel
Wheeling, WV

Survey of Wheeling diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.40

Wheeling News Flash
 3 days ago
(WHEELING, WV) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.40 depending on where in Wheeling they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Wheeling area went to Rich at 3880 Noble St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.49, at Marathon at 105 Hanover St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Wheeling area was $3.26, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Rich

3880 Noble St, Bellaire
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.65
$3.09

Marathon

2998 Belmont St, Bellaire
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.59
$3.09

Marathon

2 Chapel Rd, Wheeling
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.37
$3.59
$3.12

Gas & Go

1100 S Zane Hwy, Martins Ferry
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.15
$--
$3.15

Clark

8 Ridgecrest Rd, Wheeling
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.37
$3.67
$3.17

Belmont Carson Petroleum

2650 Main St, Wheeling
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Wheeling News Flash

Wheeling, WV
ABOUT

With Wheeling News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

