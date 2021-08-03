Survey of Wheeling diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.40

(WHEELING, WV) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.40 depending on where in Wheeling they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Wheeling area went to Rich at 3880 Noble St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.49, at Marathon at 105 Hanover St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Wheeling area was $3.26, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Rich 3880 Noble St, Bellaire

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.09

Marathon 2998 Belmont St, Bellaire

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Marathon 2 Chapel Rd, Wheeling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.37 $ 3.59 $ 3.12

Gas & Go 1100 S Zane Hwy, Martins Ferry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.15 $ -- $ 3.15

Clark 8 Ridgecrest Rd, Wheeling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.37 $ 3.67 $ 3.17

Belmont Carson Petroleum 2650 Main St, Wheeling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.