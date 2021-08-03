Survey of Wheeling diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.40
(WHEELING, WV) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.40 depending on where in Wheeling they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Wheeling area went to Rich at 3880 Noble St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.49, at Marathon at 105 Hanover St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Wheeling area was $3.26, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.65
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.37
$3.59
$3.12
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.15
$--
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.37
$3.67
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.24
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
