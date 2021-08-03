Sherman diesel price check reveals $0.37 savings at cheapest station
(SHERMAN, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.37 in the greater Sherman area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Sherman area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.72, at Exxon at 1621 Texoma Pkwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Valero at 17207 Sh-56.
The average price across the greater Sherman area was $2.80, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.72
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.00
$3.25
$2.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.09
$3.39
$2.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.00
$3.25
$2.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.75
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
