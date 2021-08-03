Sherman diesel price check reveals $0.37 savings at cheapest station

(SHERMAN, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.37 in the greater Sherman area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Sherman area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.72, at Exxon at 1621 Texoma Pkwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Valero at 17207 Sh-56.

The average price across the greater Sherman area was $2.80, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Exxon 1621 Texoma Pkwy, Sherman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.72

Valero 529 W Lamar St, Sherman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.73

QuikTrip 3624 S Us-75, Sherman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.00 $ 3.25 $ 2.73

Shell 201 S Sam Rayburn Fwy, Sherman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.75

Valero 1716 Texoma Pkwy, Sherman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.00 $ 3.25 $ 2.75

Valero 1911 N Travis St, Sherman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.75

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.