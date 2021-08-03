Diesel price check: This is El Centro's cheapest station
(EL CENTRO, CA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.92 depending on where in El Centro they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the El Centro area went to Kennedy's Market at 70 E Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.87 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.79, at Chevron at 1302 S 4Th St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater El Centro area was $4.26, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.89
$--
$--
$3.87
|card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$3.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$3.99
|card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.15
$4.35
$4.49
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.09
$--
$--
$4.09
|card
card$4.24
$4.44
$4.54
$4.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$4.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
