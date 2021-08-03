Diesel price check: This is El Centro's cheapest station

(EL CENTRO, CA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.92 depending on where in El Centro they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the El Centro area went to Kennedy's Market at 70 E Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.87 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.79, at Chevron at 1302 S 4Th St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater El Centro area was $4.26, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Kennedy's Market 70 E Main St, Heber

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.87 card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.97

ARCO 1499 W Main St, El Centro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 3.99 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 4.09

Speedway 1302 S Imperial Ave, El Centro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.09

Circle K 1999 W Adams Ave, El Centro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.49 $ 4.09

76 525 S La Brucherie Rd, El Centro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ 4.09 card card $ 4.24 $ 4.44 $ 4.54 $ 4.24

ARCO 398 W Aurora Dr, El Centro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 4.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.