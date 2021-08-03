Cancel
Bonney Lake, WA

Diesel: Bonney Lake's cheapest, according to survey

 3 days ago
(BONNEY LAKE, WA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.64 if you’re buying diesel in Bonney Lake, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Bonney Lake area went to Costco at 9801 204Th Ave E, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.49 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.13, at 76 at 1504 E Main Ave, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Bonney Lake area was $3.79, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Costco

9801 204Th Ave E, Bonney Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.65
$--
$3.95
$3.49

APP

3819 142Nd Ave E, Sumner
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$3.54

Shell

2320 136 Ave E, Sumner
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.59

Safeway

315 Washington Ave N, Orting
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.66
$3.87
$3.97
$3.59

Safeway

13308 Meridian E, Puyallup
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.66
$3.81
$3.97
$3.59

ARCO

18116 Wa-410 E, Bonney Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.88
$--
$--
$3.63

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Bonney Lake Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

