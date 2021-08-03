Diesel: Bonney Lake's cheapest, according to survey

(BONNEY LAKE, WA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.64 if you’re buying diesel in Bonney Lake, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Bonney Lake area went to Costco at 9801 204Th Ave E, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.49 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.13, at 76 at 1504 E Main Ave, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Bonney Lake area was $3.79, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Costco 9801 204Th Ave E, Bonney Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ -- $ 3.95 $ 3.49

APP 3819 142Nd Ave E, Sumner

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ 3.54

Shell 2320 136 Ave E, Sumner

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Safeway 315 Washington Ave N, Orting

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.66 $ 3.87 $ 3.97 $ 3.59

Safeway 13308 Meridian E, Puyallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.66 $ 3.81 $ 3.97 $ 3.59

ARCO 18116 Wa-410 E, Bonney Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.88 $ -- $ -- $ 3.63

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.