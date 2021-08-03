Diesel: Bonney Lake's cheapest, according to survey
(BONNEY LAKE, WA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.64 if you’re buying diesel in Bonney Lake, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Bonney Lake area went to Costco at 9801 204Th Ave E, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.49 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.13, at 76 at 1504 E Main Ave, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Bonney Lake area was $3.79, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.65
$--
$3.95
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$3.54
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.66
$3.87
$3.97
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.66
$3.81
$3.97
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.88
$--
$--
$3.63
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0