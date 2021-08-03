Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Granbury, TX

Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Granbury

Posted by 
Granbury Post
Granbury Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uVOWt_0bGLBYp600

(GRANBURY, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.20 if you’re buying diesel in Granbury, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Granbury area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Conoco at 321 S Morgan St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Shell at 5681 Acton Hwy.

The average price across the greater Granbury area was $2.93, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Conoco

321 S Morgan St, Granbury
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.49
$3.69
$2.89

RaceTrac

1550 S Morgan St, Granbury
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.10
$3.35
$2.89

Conoco

1611 S Morgan St, Granbury
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.49
$3.69
$2.89

Conoco

901 Us-377 E , Granbury
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.69
$3.89
$2.89

Shell

2083 Weatherford Hwy, Granbury
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$2.89

Conoco

1775 E Us-377 , Granbury
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.69
$3.89
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Granbury Post

Granbury Post

Granbury, TX
72
Followers
125
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Granbury Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
Granbury, TX
Business
City
Granbury, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Stark County, OHwhbc.com

Gas Prices Down Slightly

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The price of gasoline has fallen off a few cents over the last few days. The AAA average price in Stark County Thursday morning is $3.03 a gallon. A year ago it was $1.95. The national average price is $3.16.

Comments / 0

Community Policy