Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Granbury
(GRANBURY, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.20 if you’re buying diesel in Granbury, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Granbury area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Conoco at 321 S Morgan St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Shell at 5681 Acton Hwy.
The average price across the greater Granbury area was $2.93, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.49
$3.69
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.10
$3.35
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.49
$3.69
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.69
$3.89
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.69
$3.89
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
