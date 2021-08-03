Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Granbury

(GRANBURY, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.20 if you’re buying diesel in Granbury, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Granbury area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Conoco at 321 S Morgan St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Shell at 5681 Acton Hwy.

The average price across the greater Granbury area was $2.93, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Conoco 321 S Morgan St, Granbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 2.89

RaceTrac 1550 S Morgan St, Granbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.10 $ 3.35 $ 2.89

Conoco 1611 S Morgan St, Granbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 2.89

Conoco 901 Us-377 E , Granbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 2.89

Shell 2083 Weatherford Hwy, Granbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 2.89

Conoco 1775 E Us-377 , Granbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.