Survey of Clovis diesel prices reveals $0.16 savings at cheapest station

(CLOVIS, NM) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.16 in the greater Clovis area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Clovis area went to Valero at 1020 Mitchell St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.39 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.55, at Pilot at 4100 Mabry Dr Clovis, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Clovis area was $3.41, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Valero 1020 Mitchell St, Clovis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.39

Valero 1320 N Prince St, Clovis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.39

Allsup's 1220 W 7Th St, Clovis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.39

Phillips 66 2021 North Prince St, Clovis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Stripes 621 S Prince St, Clovis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Valero 1401 N Norris St, Clovis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.