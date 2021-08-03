Cancel
Clovis, NM

Survey of Clovis diesel prices reveals $0.16 savings at cheapest station

Posted by 
Clovis News Alert
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23EDDO_0bGLBTPT00

(CLOVIS, NM) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.16 in the greater Clovis area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Clovis area went to Valero at 1020 Mitchell St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.39 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.55, at Pilot at 4100 Mabry Dr Clovis, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Clovis area was $3.41, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Valero

1020 Mitchell St, Clovis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.65
$3.39

Valero

1320 N Prince St, Clovis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.65
$3.39

Allsup's

1220 W 7Th St, Clovis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.65
$3.39

Phillips 66

2021 North Prince St, Clovis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.39

Stripes

621 S Prince St, Clovis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.39

Valero

1401 N Norris St, Clovis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.65
$3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Clovis News Alert

Clovis, NM
ABOUT

With Clovis News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

