Survey of Clovis diesel prices reveals $0.16 savings at cheapest station
(CLOVIS, NM) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.16 in the greater Clovis area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Clovis area went to Valero at 1020 Mitchell St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.39 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.55, at Pilot at 4100 Mabry Dr Clovis, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Clovis area was $3.41, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.65
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
