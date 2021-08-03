Price checks register Cumberland diesel price, cheapest station

(CUMBERLAND, MD) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.28 in the greater Cumberland area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Cumberland area on Tuesday, found that D & D Pit Stop at 13422 Mcmullen Hwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 13300 Ali Ghan Rd Ne, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.37

The average price across the greater Cumberland area was $3.25, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

D & D Pit Stop 13422 Mcmullen Hwy, Cresaptown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.19 $ 3.34 $ 3.09

Sheetz 14606 Mcmullen Hwy, Cresaptown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Kwik & Ez 14305 National Hwy, La Vale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ -- $ 3.22

Sunoco 10410 Hillcrest Dr, Cumberland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.24

Sheetz 2045 Bedford St, Cumberland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.24

Pit 'N' Go 361 Frederick St, Cumberland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.