Price checks register Cumberland diesel price, cheapest station
(CUMBERLAND, MD) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.28 in the greater Cumberland area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Cumberland area on Tuesday, found that D & D Pit Stop at 13422 Mcmullen Hwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 13300 Ali Ghan Rd Ne, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.37
The average price across the greater Cumberland area was $3.25, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.19
$3.34
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$--
$--
$3.22
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.25
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0