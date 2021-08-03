UC Davis Review Looks At How Machines Help Wine Grape Industry Survive Labor Shortage
Wine grape growers, like most of the farming economy, are facing increased labor costs and labor shortages, which make it difficult to manage and harvest a vineyard while maintaining profitability. A new review by researchers at UC Davis takes a look at how growers can best utilize existing equipment. Kaan Kurtural, professor of viticulture and enology says grape growers once could depend on a transit workforce that would come in work the land, and then move on to other crops. But that’s not happening anymore.www.pnwag.net
Comments / 0