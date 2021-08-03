Survey of Danville diesel prices shows where to save $0.46 per gallon

(DANVILLE, IL) You could be saving up to $0.46 per gallon on diesel in Danville, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Danville area went to Circle K at 1622 Georgetown Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.55, at Clark at 3401 E Main St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Danville area was $3.26, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Circle K 1622 Georgetown Rd, Tilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.09

Phillips 66 1717 N State St, Westville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ 3.95 $ 3.09

Circle K 401 W Main St, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 4.05 $ 3.19

Mach 1 510 N Gilbert St, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.60 $ 4.04 $ 3.19

Circle K 1212 N Bowman Ave, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.65 $ 4.05 $ 3.19

Casey's 845 E Voorhees St, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.