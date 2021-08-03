Survey of Danville diesel prices shows where to save $0.46 per gallon
(DANVILLE, IL) You could be saving up to $0.46 per gallon on diesel in Danville, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Danville area went to Circle K at 1622 Georgetown Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.55, at Clark at 3401 E Main St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Danville area was $3.26, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.69
$3.89
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$--
$3.95
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$4.05
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.60
$4.04
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.65
$4.05
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
