Hammond diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.74 savings at cheapest station
(HAMMOND, LA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.74 in the greater Hammond area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Hammond area went to Chevron at 14154 W University Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.75 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.49, at Texaco at 43169 Pumpkin Center Rd, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Hammond area was $3.02, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.69
$2.89
$3.11
$2.75
|card
card$2.75
$2.99
$3.43
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$--
$--
$2.82
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.05
$3.33
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$2.99
$3.11
$2.86
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.10
$3.40
$2.92
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$2.96
$3.21
$2.94
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
