Hammond diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.74 savings at cheapest station

(HAMMOND, LA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.74 in the greater Hammond area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Hammond area went to Chevron at 14154 W University Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.75 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.49, at Texaco at 43169 Pumpkin Center Rd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Hammond area was $3.02, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Chevron 14154 W University Ave, Hammond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ 2.89 $ 3.11 $ 2.75 card card $ 2.75 $ 2.99 $ 3.43 $ 2.79

Exxon 14633 W University Ave, Hammond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ 2.82

Shell 780 W Pine St, Ponchatoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.05 $ 3.33 $ 2.85

Murphy USA 2805 W Thomas St, Hammond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.99 $ 3.11 $ 2.86

Circle K 46011 N Puma Dr, Hammond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.10 $ 3.40 $ 2.92

Murphy Express 1225 Veterans Blvd, Ponchatoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 2.96 $ 3.21 $ 2.94

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.