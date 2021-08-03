LaSalle County Veterans Assistance Commission coming to Peru
PERU – The LaSalle County Veterans Assistance Commission is extending its services to the Peru area. Outreach Coordinator Lissa Olson announced the news to Peru City Council that Progress Boulevard will be home to their new offices. Olson says the not-for-profit provides guidance to vets by helping them apply for benefits and file claims with the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, and other agencies.
