Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Seguin
(SEGUIN, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.44 if you’re buying diesel in Seguin, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Seguin area on Tuesday, found that Sunoco at 2728 N Austin Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.79 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 3158 Ih-10 W, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.23
The average price across the greater Seguin area was $2.90, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.63
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.63
$--
$--
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$3.05
$3.45
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.80
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.19
$2.84
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.84
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0