Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Seguin

(SEGUIN, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.44 if you’re buying diesel in Seguin, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Seguin area on Tuesday, found that Sunoco at 2728 N Austin Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.79 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 3158 Ih-10 W, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.23

The average price across the greater Seguin area was $2.90, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sunoco 2728 N Austin St, Seguin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Exxon 1098 E Ih-10, Seguin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.05 $ 3.45 $ 2.79

Valero 2998 Sh-46, Seguin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Valero 1401 W Court St, Seguin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.80

Valero 969 E Ih-10, Seguin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.19 $ 2.84

Shell 2999 N Sh-123 Bypass, Seguin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.84

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.