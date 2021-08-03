Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Orangeburg

(ORANGEBURG, SC) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.30 in the greater Orangeburg area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Orangeburg area on Tuesday, found that Walmart at 322 Stonewall Jackson Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.79 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Quick Stop at 2814 Bamberg Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09

The average price across the greater Orangeburg area was $2.97, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Walmart 322 Stonewall Jackson Blvd, Orangeburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.02 $ 3.32 $ 2.79

Shell 2744 North Rd, Orangeburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.27 $ 3.62 $ 2.89

BP 3687 Saint Matthews Rd, Orangeburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.89 card card $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 2.89

E-Z Shop 1688 Neeses Hwy, Orangeburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

Carolina Petro 1014 Cannon Bridge Rd, Orangeburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.05 card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.05

Quick Stop 2814 Bamberg Rd, Orangeburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.