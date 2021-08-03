Cancel
Orangeburg, SC

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Orangeburg

Orangeburg Journal
Orangeburg Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SIEQs_0bGLB2uL00

(ORANGEBURG, SC) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.30 in the greater Orangeburg area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Orangeburg area on Tuesday, found that Walmart at 322 Stonewall Jackson Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.79 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Quick Stop at 2814 Bamberg Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09

The average price across the greater Orangeburg area was $2.97, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Walmart

322 Stonewall Jackson Blvd, Orangeburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.02
$3.32
$2.79

Shell

2744 North Rd, Orangeburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.27
$3.62
$2.89

BP

3687 Saint Matthews Rd, Orangeburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.19
$3.49
$2.89
card
card$3.05
$3.25
$3.55
$2.89

E-Z Shop

1688 Neeses Hwy, Orangeburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.85
$3.13
$3.43
$2.99
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$--

Carolina Petro

1014 Cannon Bridge Rd, Orangeburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$3.05
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$3.05

Quick Stop

2814 Bamberg Rd, Orangeburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$--
$--
$3.09
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

