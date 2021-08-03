Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Orangeburg
(ORANGEBURG, SC) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.30 in the greater Orangeburg area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Orangeburg area on Tuesday, found that Walmart at 322 Stonewall Jackson Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.79 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Quick Stop at 2814 Bamberg Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09
The average price across the greater Orangeburg area was $2.97, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.02
$3.32
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.27
$3.62
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.19
$3.49
$2.89
|card
card$3.05
$3.25
$3.55
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.85
$3.13
$3.43
$2.99
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$3.05
|card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$--
$--
$3.09
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
