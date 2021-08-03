Diesel lookout: $0.30 savings at cheapest Parkersburg station

(PARKERSBURG, WV) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.30 in the greater Parkersburg area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Parkersburg area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.05, at Walmart at 2900 Pike St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.35, listed at Sheetz at 306 Ann St.

The average price across the greater Parkersburg area was $3.24, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Walmart 2900 Pike St, Parkersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.10 $ 3.32 $ 3.05

Go Mart 2850 Pike St, Parkersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ 3.07

Speedway 2893 Pike St, Parkersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ 3.07

Speedway 3211 Murdoch Ave, Parkersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.15

Go Mart 3308 Murdoch Ave , Parkersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ 3.15

Speedway 4408 Emerson Ave, Parkersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.27 $ 3.45 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.