Diesel lookout: $0.30 savings at cheapest Parkersburg station
(PARKERSBURG, WV) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.30 in the greater Parkersburg area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Parkersburg area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.05, at Walmart at 2900 Pike St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.35, listed at Sheetz at 306 Ann St.
The average price across the greater Parkersburg area was $3.24, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.10
$3.32
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.05
$3.25
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.35
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.45
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.15
$3.35
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.27
$3.45
$3.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
