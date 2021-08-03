Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Parkersburg, WV

Diesel lookout: $0.30 savings at cheapest Parkersburg station

Posted by 
Parkersburg Voice
Parkersburg Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GO3MV_0bGLAzZE00

(PARKERSBURG, WV) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.30 in the greater Parkersburg area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Parkersburg area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.05, at Walmart at 2900 Pike St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.35, listed at Sheetz at 306 Ann St.

The average price across the greater Parkersburg area was $3.24, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Walmart

2900 Pike St, Parkersburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.10
$3.32
$3.05

Go Mart

2850 Pike St, Parkersburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.05
$3.25
$3.07

Speedway

2893 Pike St, Parkersburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.35
$3.07

Speedway

3211 Murdoch Ave, Parkersburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.45
$3.15

Go Mart

3308 Murdoch Ave , Parkersburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.15
$3.35
$3.15

Speedway

4408 Emerson Ave, Parkersburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.27
$3.45
$3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Parkersburg Voice

Parkersburg Voice

Parkersburg, WV
62
Followers
133
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Parkersburg Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parkersburg, WV
Business
City
Parkersburg, WV
Parkersburg, WV
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Sheetz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

Kroger: $10 off a $75 purchase coupon

Wow! If you plan to shop at Kroger this week, be sure to load this coupon to your account!. Through August 10th, Kroger is offering $10 off a $75+ purchase coupon! Just go here, sign into your account and clip the coupon. Coupon can be redeemed once from August 4-10...
RetailPosted by
Best Life

If You Live in These States, Costco Is Opening Up Near You This Summer

Everything's bigger at Costco, and that includes its plans for the summer: The wholesale retailer is opening up several new locations across the U.S., including three that are having their grand openings this week. If you've been looking to bulk up on your staples—and to see if those Kirkland Signature products, sheet cakes, and the cult favorite $1.50 hot dog and soda special is worth the hype—there may be some good news for you. Read on to find out if one of the five new Costco locations opening up in summer 2021 is near you.
Gas PriceKeene Sentinel

Why are prices for groceries, gas, and used cars going up?

A few years ago, Yvonne Ferguson-Hardin had no trouble finding a used car for her oldest daughter. This year, car shopping for her younger daughter has been harder. And stranger. One online seller never showed up to a meeting. Another was actually selling toy cars instead of real ones. Then...

Comments / 0

Community Policy