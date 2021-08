The shot putter from Boring sets a new Olympic record with his 22.30 meter toss, winning his second gold medal.Boring's golden boy shined on the international stage and etched his name into the Olympic record books with a historic shot put toss. Ryan Crouser, a Barlow High School graduate who grew up in East Multnomah County, won the men's shot put at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games with a massive throw of 23.30 meters (76-5.28). That toss was the second-longest in history, only behind Crouser's own World Record throw he set back in June during the U.S. Olympic Trials....