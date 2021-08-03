Diesel lookout: $0.82 savings at cheapest Hilo station
(HILO, HI) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.82 if you’re buying diesel in Hilo, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Hilo area on Tuesday, found that Safeway at 381 Makaala Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.74 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was 76 at 1801 Kamehameha Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.56
The average price across the greater Hilo area was $4.28, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.86
$4.02
$4.41
$3.74
|card
card$3.96
$4.12
$4.51
$3.84
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.24
$4.54
$4.25
|card
card$4.09
$4.34
$4.64
$4.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.54
$4.29
|card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.64
$4.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.64
$4.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.12
$--
$--
$4.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.02
$--
$--
$4.40
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
