Diesel lookout: $0.82 savings at cheapest Hilo station

(HILO, HI) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.82 if you’re buying diesel in Hilo, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Hilo area on Tuesday, found that Safeway at 381 Makaala Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.74 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was 76 at 1801 Kamehameha Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.56

The average price across the greater Hilo area was $4.28, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Safeway 381 Makaala St, Hilo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.86 $ 4.02 $ 4.41 $ 3.74 card card $ 3.96 $ 4.12 $ 4.51 $ 3.84

Aloha 761 Kekuanaoa St, Hilo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.24 $ 4.54 $ 4.25 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.34 $ 4.64 $ 4.35

Hele 511 W Kawailani St, Hilo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.54 $ 4.29 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.64 $ 4.39

76 1698 Kilauea Ave, Hilo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.64 $ 4.39

Texaco 321 Makaala , Hilo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.12 $ -- $ -- $ 4.39

Big Island Energy 50 Kukila Street, Hilo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.02 $ -- $ -- $ 4.40

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.