Hilo, HI

Diesel lookout: $0.82 savings at cheapest Hilo station

Hilo Today
Hilo Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OSCmF_0bGLArVQ00

(HILO, HI) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.82 if you’re buying diesel in Hilo, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Hilo area on Tuesday, found that Safeway at 381 Makaala Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.74 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was 76 at 1801 Kamehameha Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.56

The average price across the greater Hilo area was $4.28, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Safeway

381 Makaala St, Hilo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.86
$4.02
$4.41
$3.74
card
card$3.96
$4.12
$4.51
$3.84

Aloha

761 Kekuanaoa St, Hilo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.24
$4.54
$4.25
card
card$4.09
$4.34
$4.64
$4.35

Hele

511 W Kawailani St, Hilo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.54
$4.29
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.64
$4.39

76

1698 Kilauea Ave, Hilo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.64
$4.39

Texaco

321 Makaala , Hilo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.12
$--
$--
$4.39

Big Island Energy

50 Kukila Street, Hilo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.02
$--
$--
$4.40

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Hilo Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

