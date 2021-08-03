Cancel
Lenoir, NC

Price checks register Lenoir diesel price, cheapest station

Lenoir Updates
Lenoir Updates
 3 days ago
(LENOIR, NC) You could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on diesel in Lenoir, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Lenoir area went to CITGO at 718 Morganton Blvd Sw, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Travelers at 429 Harper Ave Nw, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.01, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

CITGO

718 Morganton Blvd Sw, Lenoir
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$3.12
$3.42
$2.99

Shell

215 Blowing Rock Blvd, Lenoir
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.18
$3.59
$2.99

Murphy USA

915 Blowing Rock Blvd, Lenoir
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.34
$2.99

Speedway

502 Wilkesboro Blvd Se, Lenoir
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.10
$3.50
$2.99

CITGO

1136 Hickory Blvd, Lenoir
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.12
$3.42
$2.99

CITGO

1742 Blowing Rock Blvd, Lenoir
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.12
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lenoir Updates

Lenoir Updates

Lenoir, NC
ABOUT

With Lenoir Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

