Price checks register Lenoir diesel price, cheapest station

(LENOIR, NC) You could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on diesel in Lenoir, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Lenoir area went to CITGO at 718 Morganton Blvd Sw, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Travelers at 429 Harper Ave Nw, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.01, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

CITGO 718 Morganton Blvd Sw, Lenoir

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 2.99

Shell 215 Blowing Rock Blvd, Lenoir

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.18 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Murphy USA 915 Blowing Rock Blvd, Lenoir

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 2.99

Speedway 502 Wilkesboro Blvd Se, Lenoir

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.10 $ 3.50 $ 2.99

CITGO 1136 Hickory Blvd, Lenoir

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 2.99

CITGO 1742 Blowing Rock Blvd, Lenoir

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.12 $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.