Price checks register Lenoir diesel price, cheapest station
(LENOIR, NC) You could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on diesel in Lenoir, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Lenoir area went to CITGO at 718 Morganton Blvd Sw, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Travelers at 429 Harper Ave Nw, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.01, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$3.12
$3.42
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.18
$3.59
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.34
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.10
$3.50
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.12
$3.42
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.12
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
