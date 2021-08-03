Cancel
Roseburg, OR

Price check: Diesel prices around Roseburg

Roseburg News Beat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L0vym_0bGLAbd200

(ROSEBURG, OR) Savings of as much as $0.61 per gallon on diesel were available in the Roseburg area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Roseburg area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.28, at Love's Travel Stop at 280 Grant Smith Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.89, listed at Chevron at 345 W Harvard Ave.

The average price across the greater Roseburg area was $3.70, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Love's Travel Stop

280 Grant Smith Rd, Roseburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.57
$3.87
$4.17
$3.28
card
card$3.57
$--
$4.17
$3.66

OK's Auto Supply

1082 Ne Stephens St, Roseburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$4.45
$3.54

ARCO

2530 Ne Stephens St, Roseburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.55
$3.65
$3.85
$3.55
card
card$3.65
$3.75
$3.95
$3.65

Mobil

985 W Harvard Ave, Roseburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.65
$3.79
$3.59

Sinclair

792 Nw Garden Valley Blvd, Roseburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.69
$3.87
$4.05
$3.59
card
card$3.79
$3.97
$4.15
$3.69

Fred Meyer

770 Nw Garden Valley Blvd, Roseburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.65
$3.85
$4.05
$3.65

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Roseburg News Beat

Roseburg News Beat

Roseburg, OR
ABOUT

With Roseburg News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

