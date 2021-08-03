Price check: Diesel prices around Roseburg
(ROSEBURG, OR) Savings of as much as $0.61 per gallon on diesel were available in the Roseburg area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Roseburg area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.28, at Love's Travel Stop at 280 Grant Smith Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.89, listed at Chevron at 345 W Harvard Ave.
The average price across the greater Roseburg area was $3.70, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.57
$3.87
$4.17
$3.28
|card
card$3.57
$--
$4.17
$3.66
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$--
$4.45
$3.54
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.55
$3.65
$3.85
$3.55
|card
card$3.65
$3.75
$3.95
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.65
$3.79
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.69
$3.87
$4.05
$3.59
|card
card$3.79
$3.97
$4.15
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.65
$3.85
$4.05
$3.65
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
