Price check: Diesel prices around Roseburg

(ROSEBURG, OR) Savings of as much as $0.61 per gallon on diesel were available in the Roseburg area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Roseburg area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.28, at Love's Travel Stop at 280 Grant Smith Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.89, listed at Chevron at 345 W Harvard Ave.

The average price across the greater Roseburg area was $3.70, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Love's Travel Stop 280 Grant Smith Rd, Roseburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.57 $ 3.87 $ 4.17 $ 3.28 card card $ 3.57 $ -- $ 4.17 $ 3.66

OK's Auto Supply 1082 Ne Stephens St, Roseburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ 4.45 $ 3.54

ARCO 2530 Ne Stephens St, Roseburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.55 $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 3.55 card card $ 3.65 $ 3.75 $ 3.95 $ 3.65

Mobil 985 W Harvard Ave, Roseburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.65 $ 3.79 $ 3.59

Sinclair 792 Nw Garden Valley Blvd, Roseburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ 3.87 $ 4.05 $ 3.59 card card $ 3.79 $ 3.97 $ 4.15 $ 3.69

Fred Meyer 770 Nw Garden Valley Blvd, Roseburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 3.65

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.