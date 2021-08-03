Survey of Tupelo diesel prices reveals $0.10 savings at cheapest station
(TUPELO, MS) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.10 if you’re buying diesel in Tupelo, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Tupelo area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 105 Cr-1460had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.79 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 792 E Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.89
The average price across the greater Tupelo area was $2.85, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$3.15
$--
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.70
$3.09
$3.49
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$2.99
$3.29
$2.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.61
$2.81
$2.97
$2.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.61
$2.90
$--
$2.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.09
$3.49
$2.85
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
