Survey of Tupelo diesel prices reveals $0.10 savings at cheapest station

(TUPELO, MS) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.10 if you’re buying diesel in Tupelo, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Tupelo area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 105 Cr-1460had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.79 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 792 E Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.89

The average price across the greater Tupelo area was $2.85, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell 105 Cr-1460, Tupelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.15 $ -- $ 2.79

Shell 3001 Mccullough Blvd, Belden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 2.79

Phillips 66 438 E Main St, Tupelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.83

Walmart Neighborhood Market 318 S Gloster St, Tupelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 2.81 $ 2.97 $ 2.83

Murphy Express 2255 W Main St, Tupelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 2.90 $ -- $ 2.83

Shell 3760 S Eason Blvd, Tupelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 2.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.