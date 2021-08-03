‘National Night Out’ Takes Aim At Rising Gun Violence

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Amid rising levels of gun violence here and across the nation, an annual event is taking place, meant to make neighborhoods safer.

National Night Out gatherings will be held later Tuesday in communities throughout the region.

The community-building campaign promotes partnerships with police and neighborhood good will.

Millions take part all across the country.

Events in our area are happening Tuesday evening in Central Park , Jersey City , Port Chester and many other locations.