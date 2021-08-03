Cancel
New York City, NY

'National Night Out' Takes Aim At Rising Gun Violence

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Amid rising levels of gun violence here and across the nation, an annual event is taking place, meant to make neighborhoods safer.

(credit: Thalia Perez/CBS2)

National Night Out gatherings will be held later Tuesday in communities throughout the region.

The community-building campaign promotes partnerships with police and neighborhood good will.

Millions take part all across the country.

Events in our area are happening Tuesday evening in Central Park , Jersey City , Port Chester and many other locations.

