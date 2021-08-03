Local price review shows diesel prices around Eureka
(EUREKA, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.26 if you’re buying diesel in Eureka, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Eureka area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.69, at Renner Petroleum at 1976 5Th St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.95, listed at Chevron at 1125 4Th St.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.90, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.47
$4.49
$4.69
$4.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.79
$--
$4.94
$4.75
|card
card$4.79
$4.87
$--
$4.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.67
$4.87
$5.07
$4.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$4.99
$--
$4.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.79
$4.99
$--
$4.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.79
$4.99
$5.19
$4.95
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
