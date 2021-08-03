Cancel
Eureka, CA

Local price review shows diesel prices around Eureka

Eureka Journal
Eureka Journal
 3 days ago
(EUREKA, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.26 if you’re buying diesel in Eureka, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Eureka area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.69, at Renner Petroleum at 1976 5Th St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.95, listed at Chevron at 1125 4Th St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.90, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Renner Petroleum

1976 5Th St, Eureka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.47
$4.49
$4.69
$4.69

Texaco

1711 4Th St, Eureka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.79
$--
$4.94
$4.75
card
card$4.79
$4.87
$--
$4.85

Texaco

1007 Broadway St, Eureka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.67
$4.87
$5.07
$4.85

Chevron

1125 4Th St, Eureka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$4.99
$--
$4.95

Shell

1310 5Th St, Eureka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.79
$4.99
$--
$4.95

Shell

2111 4Th St, Eureka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.79
$4.99
$5.19
$4.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Eureka Journal

Eureka Journal

Eureka, CA
ABOUT

With Eureka Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

