Local price review shows diesel prices around Eureka

(EUREKA, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.26 if you’re buying diesel in Eureka, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Eureka area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.69, at Renner Petroleum at 1976 5Th St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.95, listed at Chevron at 1125 4Th St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.90, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Renner Petroleum 1976 5Th St, Eureka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.47 $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.69

Texaco 1711 4Th St, Eureka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.79 $ -- $ 4.94 $ 4.75 card card $ 4.79 $ 4.87 $ -- $ 4.85

Texaco 1007 Broadway St, Eureka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.67 $ 4.87 $ 5.07 $ 4.85

Chevron 1125 4Th St, Eureka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ 4.99 $ -- $ 4.95

Shell 1310 5Th St, Eureka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ -- $ 4.95

Shell 2111 4Th St, Eureka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ 5.19 $ 4.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.