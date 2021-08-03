Diesel: Sierra Vista's cheapest, according to survey
(SIERRA VISTA, AZ) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.23 in the greater Sierra Vista area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Sierra Vista area went to 76 at 2632 E Fry Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.06 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Chevron at 1860 S Az-92, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.11, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.94
$3.14
$3.34
$3.06
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$3.11
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.49
$3.06
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.25
$3.49
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.24
$3.49
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.56
$3.86
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.25
$3.49
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
