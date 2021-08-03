Diesel: Sierra Vista's cheapest, according to survey

(SIERRA VISTA, AZ) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.23 in the greater Sierra Vista area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Sierra Vista area went to 76 at 2632 E Fry Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.06 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Chevron at 1860 S Az-92, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.11, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

76 2632 E Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 3.06 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.11

Speedway 1497 E Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.06

Circle K 2275 E Buffalo Soldier Tr, Sierra Vista

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 3.49 $ 3.07

Fry's 4383 E Az-90, Sierra Vista

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ 3.07

Valero 3999 E Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.56 $ 3.86 $ 3.09

Circle K 3651 S Az-92, Sierra Vista

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.