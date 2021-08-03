Cancel
Sierra Vista, AZ

Diesel: Sierra Vista's cheapest, according to survey

Posted by 
Sierra Vista Journal
 3 days ago
(SIERRA VISTA, AZ) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.23 in the greater Sierra Vista area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Sierra Vista area went to 76 at 2632 E Fry Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.06 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Chevron at 1860 S Az-92, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.11, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

76

2632 E Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.94
$3.14
$3.34
$3.06
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$3.11

Speedway

1497 E Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.49
$3.06

Circle K

2275 E Buffalo Soldier Tr, Sierra Vista
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.25
$3.49
$3.07

Fry's

4383 E Az-90, Sierra Vista
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.24
$3.49
$3.07

Valero

3999 E Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.56
$3.86
$3.09

Circle K

3651 S Az-92, Sierra Vista
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.25
$3.49
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Sierra Vista Journal

Sierra Vista, AZ
87
Followers
131
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sierra Vista Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Sierra Vista, AZ
