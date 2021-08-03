Local price review shows Del Rio diesel price, cheapest station

(DEL RIO, TX) You could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on diesel in Del Rio, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Del Rio area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.92, at H-E-B at 200 Ave F. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.99, listed at Texaco at 101 Charles Dr.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.94, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

H-E-B 200 Ave F, Del Rio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 2.98 $ 3.27 $ 2.92

Stripes 1602 Veterans Blvd, Del Rio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 2.92

Chevron 2100 Veterans Blvd, Del Rio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ 2.92

Valero 3607 Veterans Blvd, Del Rio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94

Valero 1300 E Gibbs St, Del Rio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.96

Texaco 101 Charles Dr, Del Rio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.