Del Rio, TX

Local price review shows Del Rio diesel price, cheapest station

Posted by 
Del Rio Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v7fyC_0bGLA4mQ00

(DEL RIO, TX) You could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on diesel in Del Rio, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Del Rio area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.92, at H-E-B at 200 Ave F. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.99, listed at Texaco at 101 Charles Dr.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.94, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

H-E-B

200 Ave F, Del Rio
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$2.98
$3.27
$2.92

Stripes

1602 Veterans Blvd, Del Rio
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.07
$3.37
$2.92

Chevron

2100 Veterans Blvd, Del Rio
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.08
$3.38
$2.92

Valero

3607 Veterans Blvd, Del Rio
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.94

Valero

1300 E Gibbs St, Del Rio
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.05
$3.35
$2.96

Texaco

101 Charles Dr, Del Rio
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Del Rio, TX
