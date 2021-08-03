Local price review shows Del Rio diesel price, cheapest station
(DEL RIO, TX) You could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on diesel in Del Rio, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Del Rio area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.92, at H-E-B at 200 Ave F. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.99, listed at Texaco at 101 Charles Dr.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.94, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$2.98
$3.27
$2.92
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.07
$3.37
$2.92
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$3.08
$3.38
$2.92
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.05
$3.35
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0