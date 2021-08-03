Minot diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.38 per gallon

(MINOT, ND) Savings of as much as $0.38 per gallon on diesel were available in the Minot area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Minot area on Tuesday, found that Schatz Crossroads at 1712 20Th Ave Sehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.07 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Flying J at 3800 Us-2, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.45

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.18, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Schatz Crossroads 1712 20Th Ave Se, Minot

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.12 $ 3.17 $ 3.62 $ 3.07 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.24 $ 3.69 $ 3.14

Shell 2005 N Broadway, Minot

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.14

Kum & Go 2626 E Burdick Expy, Minot

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.46 $ 3.66 $ 3.14

Cenex 725 27Th St Se, Minot

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Cenex 3630 S Broadway, Minot

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.14 card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.14

Mobil 7141 Us-2 E, Minot

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.