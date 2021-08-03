Minot diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.38 per gallon
(MINOT, ND) Savings of as much as $0.38 per gallon on diesel were available in the Minot area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Minot area on Tuesday, found that Schatz Crossroads at 1712 20Th Ave Sehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.07 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Flying J at 3800 Us-2, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.45
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.18, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.12
$3.17
$3.62
$3.07
|card
card$3.19
$3.24
$3.69
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.29
$3.49
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.11
$3.46
$3.66
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$--
$3.49
$3.14
|card
card$3.19
$--
$3.49
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.14
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
