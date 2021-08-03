Cancel
Elizabethtown, KY

Diesel: Elizabethtown's cheapest, according to survey

Elizabethtown Digest
Elizabethtown Digest
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zK9h2_0bGL9ygF00

(ELIZABETHTOWN, KY) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.55 depending on where in Elizabethtown they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Elizabethtown area on Tuesday, found that Sam's Club at 1500 Ring Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.88 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 601 S Ring Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.43

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.07, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sam's Club

1500 Ring Rd, Elizabethtown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.10
$2.88

Amoco

912 N Mulberry St, Elizabethtown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.49
$2.89

Sunoco

313 Cardinal Dr, Elizabethtown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.17
$3.47
$2.89

BP

2611 Leitchfield Rd, Elizabethtown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.59
$2.89

Shell

607 Hodgenville Rd, Elizabethtown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.16
$3.46
$2.89

Circle K

3220 Leitchfield Rd, Elizabethtown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.55
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Elizabethtown Digest

Elizabethtown Digest

Elizabethtown, KY
ABOUT

With Elizabethtown Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

