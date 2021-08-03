Diesel: Elizabethtown's cheapest, according to survey

(ELIZABETHTOWN, KY) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.55 depending on where in Elizabethtown they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Elizabethtown area on Tuesday, found that Sam's Club at 1500 Ring Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.88 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 601 S Ring Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.43

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.07, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sam's Club 1500 Ring Rd, Elizabethtown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.10 $ 2.88

Amoco 912 N Mulberry St, Elizabethtown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 2.89

Sunoco 313 Cardinal Dr, Elizabethtown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 2.89

BP 2611 Leitchfield Rd, Elizabethtown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.59 $ 2.89

Shell 607 Hodgenville Rd, Elizabethtown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 2.89

Circle K 3220 Leitchfield Rd, Elizabethtown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.