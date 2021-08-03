Cancel
Muskogee, OK

Diesel price update: Muskogee's cheapest station

Muskogee Updates
 3 days ago
(MUSKOGEE, OK) You could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on diesel in Muskogee, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Muskogee area went to QuikTrip at 1919 N 32Nd St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.81 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.11, at Pilot at 3000 N 32Nd St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.95, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

QuikTrip

1919 N 32Nd St, Muskogee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.04
$3.24
$2.81

Phillips 66

3950 N 32Nd St, Muskogee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$3.11
$2.81

Phillips 66

1152 N York St, Muskogee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.85

Sinclair

4300 E Chandler Rd, Muskogee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.85
$--
$3.45
$2.85
card
card$2.85
$--
$3.45
$2.91

Andy's Convenience Store

6231 S Cherokee St , Muskogee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.15
$2.89

Davis Field Convenience Store

6315 S Cherokee St, Muskogee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.09
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

