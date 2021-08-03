Diesel price update: Muskogee's cheapest station

(MUSKOGEE, OK) You could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on diesel in Muskogee, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Muskogee area went to QuikTrip at 1919 N 32Nd St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.81 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.11, at Pilot at 3000 N 32Nd St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.95, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

QuikTrip 1919 N 32Nd St, Muskogee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.04 $ 3.24 $ 2.81

Phillips 66 3950 N 32Nd St, Muskogee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.11 $ 2.81

Phillips 66 1152 N York St, Muskogee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Sinclair 4300 E Chandler Rd, Muskogee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.45 $ 2.85 card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.45 $ 2.91

Andy's Convenience Store 6231 S Cherokee St , Muskogee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.15 $ 2.89

Davis Field Convenience Store 6315 S Cherokee St, Muskogee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.09 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.