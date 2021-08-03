Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Longview station

(LONGVIEW, WA) Savings of as much as $0.40 per gallon on diesel were available in the Longview area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Longview area went to Astro at 1459 Hudson St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.49 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.89, at Chevron at 1427 Ocean Beach Hwy, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.66, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Astro 1459 Hudson St, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.53 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49 card card $ 3.63 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Safeway 1227 15Th Ave, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.85 $ 3.51 card card $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 3.95 $ 3.61

Safeway 2944 Ocean Beach Hwy, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.54 $ -- $ -- $ 3.51 card card $ 3.64 $ -- $ -- $ 3.61

Safeway 419 Three Rivers Dr, Kelso

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.85 $ 3.51 card card $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 3.95 $ 3.61

76 1246 3Rd Ave, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 3.59 card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ 4.09 $ 3.69

Fred Meyer 3184 Ocean Beach Hwy, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.54 $ 3.74 $ 3.84 $ 3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.