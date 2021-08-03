Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Longview station
(LONGVIEW, WA) Savings of as much as $0.40 per gallon on diesel were available in the Longview area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Longview area went to Astro at 1459 Hudson St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.49 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.89, at Chevron at 1427 Ocean Beach Hwy, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.66, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.53
$--
$--
$3.49
|card
card$3.63
$--
$--
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.55
$3.75
$3.85
$3.51
|card
card$3.65
$3.85
$3.95
$3.61
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.54
$--
$--
$3.51
|card
card$3.64
$--
$--
$3.61
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.55
$3.75
$3.85
$3.51
|card
card$3.65
$3.85
$3.95
$3.61
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.79
$3.89
$3.99
$3.59
|card
card$3.89
$--
$4.09
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.54
$3.74
$3.84
$3.59
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
