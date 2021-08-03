West Bend diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.10 per gallon

(WEST BEND, WI) You could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on diesel in West Bend, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater West Bend area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at BP at 2825 E Washington St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at BP at 1211 W Washington St.

The average price across the greater West Bend area was $3.07, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

BP 2825 E Washington St, West Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

CITGO 100 Badger Rd, Kewaskum

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.67 $ 2.99

BP 1211 W Washington St, West Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.09

Kwik Trip 806 S Main St, West Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.09

BP 1229 S Main St, West Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.09

Kwik Trip 1750 S Silverbrook Dr, West Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.