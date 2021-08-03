West Bend diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.10 per gallon
(WEST BEND, WI) You could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on diesel in West Bend, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater West Bend area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at BP at 2825 E Washington St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at BP at 1211 W Washington St.
The average price across the greater West Bend area was $3.07, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.27
$3.67
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.49
$3.89
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.69
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.49
$3.89
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.69
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0