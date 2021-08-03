Price check: Diesel prices around Galveston

(GALVESTON, TX) Savings of as much as $0.70 per gallon on diesel were available in the Galveston area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Galveston area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.79, at Mobil at 5714 Broadway Ave J. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.49, listed at Chevron at 6102 Stewart Rd .

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.99, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Mobil 5714 Broadway Ave J, Galveston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 2.79

Shell 5815 Broadway Ave, Galveston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.79 card card $ 2.83 $ 3.18 $ 3.53 $ --

Valero 1927 61St St , Galveston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Kroger 5730 Seawall Blvd, Galveston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 2.79

Valero 6902 Seawall Blvd, Galveston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Valero 8910 Seawall Blvd, Galveston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.