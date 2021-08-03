Price check: Diesel prices around Galveston
(GALVESTON, TX) Savings of as much as $0.70 per gallon on diesel were available in the Galveston area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Galveston area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.79, at Mobil at 5714 Broadway Ave J. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.49, listed at Chevron at 6102 Stewart Rd .
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.99, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.94
$3.19
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$2.79
|card
card$2.83
$3.18
$3.53
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.94
$3.24
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$--
$--
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
