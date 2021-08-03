Price check: Diesel prices around Beaufort

(BEAUFORT, SC) You could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on diesel in Beaufort, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Beaufort area went to Shell at 375 Sea Island Pkwy, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at BP at 780B Parris Island Gtwy, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.19, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell 375 Sea Island Pkwy, Lady's Island

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 2.99

Murphy Express 256 Sea Island Pkwy, Beaufort

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.42 $ 3.09

Parker's 162 Sea Island Pkwy, Lady's Island

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Parker's 3440 Trask Pkwy, Beaufort

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.19

Exxon 1 Fairfield Rd, Lady's Island

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.21

Parker's 1715 Ribaut Rd , Port Royal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.21

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.