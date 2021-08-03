Cancel
Beaufort, SC

Price check: Diesel prices around Beaufort

Beaufort Voice
Beaufort Voice
 3 days ago
(BEAUFORT, SC) You could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on diesel in Beaufort, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Beaufort area went to Shell at 375 Sea Island Pkwy, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at BP at 780B Parris Island Gtwy, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.19, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell

375 Sea Island Pkwy, Lady's Island
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$2.99

Murphy Express

256 Sea Island Pkwy, Beaufort
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.17
$3.42
$3.09

Parker's

162 Sea Island Pkwy, Lady's Island
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$3.19

Parker's

3440 Trask Pkwy, Beaufort
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.89
$3.19

Exxon

1 Fairfield Rd, Lady's Island
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$3.21

Parker's

1715 Ribaut Rd , Port Royal
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$--
$3.21

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Beaufort Voice

Beaufort Voice

Beaufort, SC
60
Followers
126
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Beaufort Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

