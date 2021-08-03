Price check: Diesel prices around Beaufort
(BEAUFORT, SC) You could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on diesel in Beaufort, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Beaufort area went to Shell at 375 Sea Island Pkwy, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at BP at 780B Parris Island Gtwy, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.19, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.17
$3.42
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.89
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$3.21
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$--
$3.21
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
