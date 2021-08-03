Cancel
Elmira, NY

Survey pinpoints Elmira's cheapest diesel

Elmira Post
Elmira Post
 3 days ago
(ELMIRA, NY) Savings of as much as $0.17 per gallon on diesel were available in the Elmira area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Elmira area went to CITGO at 2000 College Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.17 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.34, at Fastrac at 2204 College Ave, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Elmira area was $3.26, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

CITGO

2000 College Ave, Elmira
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.11
$3.31
$3.51
$3.17

Mobil

639 W Church St, Elmira
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$3.19

Speedway

2036 College Ave, Elmira Heights
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.40
$3.60
$3.24

Dandy Mini Mart

1055 County Route 64, Elmira
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.24

Sunoco

1769 Grand Central Ave, Elmira Heights
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.35
$3.65
$3.29

Byrne Dairy

1968 Grand Central Ave, Horseheads
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.39
$--
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Elmira Post

Elmira Post

Elmira, NY
ABOUT

With Elmira Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

