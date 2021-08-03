Survey pinpoints Elmira's cheapest diesel

(ELMIRA, NY) Savings of as much as $0.17 per gallon on diesel were available in the Elmira area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Elmira area went to CITGO at 2000 College Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.17 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.34, at Fastrac at 2204 College Ave, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Elmira area was $3.26, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

CITGO 2000 College Ave, Elmira

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.31 $ 3.51 $ 3.17

Mobil 639 W Church St, Elmira

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Speedway 2036 College Ave, Elmira Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.40 $ 3.60 $ 3.24

Dandy Mini Mart 1055 County Route 64, Elmira

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.24

Sunoco 1769 Grand Central Ave, Elmira Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.29

Byrne Dairy 1968 Grand Central Ave, Horseheads

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.