Survey pinpoints Elmira's cheapest diesel
(ELMIRA, NY) Savings of as much as $0.17 per gallon on diesel were available in the Elmira area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Elmira area went to CITGO at 2000 College Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.17 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.34, at Fastrac at 2204 College Ave, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Elmira area was $3.26, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.11
$3.31
$3.51
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.40
$3.60
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.35
$3.65
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.39
$--
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
