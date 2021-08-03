Kalispell diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.05

(KALISPELL, MT) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.05 if you’re buying diesel in Kalispell, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Kalispell area went to 76 at 2075 Lasalle Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.34 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at Conoco at 5Th Ave Nw, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.38, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

76 2075 Lasalle Rd, Kalispell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.34

Exxon 1011 W Idaho St, Kalispell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.26 $ -- $ -- $ 3.38

Conoco 1090 N Meridian Rd, Kalispell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.26 $ -- $ -- $ 3.38

Conoco 1100 Us-2 E, Kalispell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 3.84 $ 3.38

Conoco 859 W Reserve Dr, Kalispell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 3.76 $ 3.38

Exxon 2605 Us-2 E, Evergreen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 3.84 $ 3.38

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.