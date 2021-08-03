Kalispell diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.05
(KALISPELL, MT) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.05 if you’re buying diesel in Kalispell, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Kalispell area went to 76 at 2075 Lasalle Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.34 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at Conoco at 5Th Ave Nw, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.38, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$3.69
$3.99
$3.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.26
$--
$--
$3.38
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.26
$--
$--
$3.38
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$3.64
$3.84
$3.38
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$3.64
$3.76
$3.38
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$3.64
$3.84
$3.38
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
