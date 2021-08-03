Cancel
Kalispell, MT

Kalispell diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.05

Posted by 
Kalispell Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ptpNu_0bGL9jga00

(KALISPELL, MT) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.05 if you’re buying diesel in Kalispell, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Kalispell area went to 76 at 2075 Lasalle Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.34 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at Conoco at 5Th Ave Nw, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.38, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

76

2075 Lasalle Rd, Kalispell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$3.69
$3.99
$3.34

Exxon

1011 W Idaho St, Kalispell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.26
$--
$--
$3.38

Conoco

1090 N Meridian Rd, Kalispell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.26
$--
$--
$3.38

Conoco

1100 Us-2 E, Kalispell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$3.64
$3.84
$3.38

Conoco

859 W Reserve Dr, Kalispell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$3.64
$3.76
$3.38

Exxon

2605 Us-2 E, Evergreen
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$3.64
$3.84
$3.38

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Kalispell Dispatch

Kalispell, MT
ABOUT

With Kalispell Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

