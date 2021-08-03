Survey of Fort Walton Beach diesel prices shows where to save $0.15 per gallon

(FORT WALTON BEACH, FL) You could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on diesel in Fort Walton Beach, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Fort Walton Beach area on Tuesday, found that Sam's Club at 740 N Beal Pkwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.94 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was RaceWay at 312 Miracle Strip Pkwy Sw, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.00, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sam's Club 740 N Beal Pkwy, Fort Walton Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ 3.33 $ 2.94

Dodge's Store 1 Eglin Pkwy Se, Fort Walton Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.92 $ 3.22 $ 3.52 $ 2.95 card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 2.99

CEFCO 91 Beal Pkwy, Fort Walton Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.22 $ 3.42 $ 2.98

Murphy Express 910 Beal Pkwy Nw, Fort Walton Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.21 $ 3.47 $ 2.98

CEFCO 735 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Fort Walton Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.22 $ 3.42 $ 2.98

Tom Thumb 1096 Beal Pkwy Nw, Fort Walton Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.33 $ 3.53 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.