Survey of Fort Walton Beach diesel prices shows where to save $0.15 per gallon
(FORT WALTON BEACH, FL) You could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on diesel in Fort Walton Beach, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Fort Walton Beach area on Tuesday, found that Sam's Club at 740 N Beal Pkwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.94 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was RaceWay at 312 Miracle Strip Pkwy Sw, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.00, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$--
$3.33
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.92
$3.22
$3.52
$2.95
|card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.22
$3.42
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.21
$3.47
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.22
$3.42
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.33
$3.53
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
