Fort Walton Beach, FL

Survey of Fort Walton Beach diesel prices shows where to save $0.15 per gallon

Posted by 
Fort Walton Beach Post
Fort Walton Beach Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mk467_0bGL9eGx00

(FORT WALTON BEACH, FL) You could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on diesel in Fort Walton Beach, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Fort Walton Beach area on Tuesday, found that Sam's Club at 740 N Beal Pkwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.94 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was RaceWay at 312 Miracle Strip Pkwy Sw, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.00, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sam's Club

740 N Beal Pkwy, Fort Walton Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$--
$3.33
$2.94

Dodge's Store

1 Eglin Pkwy Se, Fort Walton Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.92
$3.22
$3.52
$2.95
card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$2.99

CEFCO

91 Beal Pkwy, Fort Walton Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.22
$3.42
$2.98

Murphy Express

910 Beal Pkwy Nw, Fort Walton Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$3.21
$3.47
$2.98

CEFCO

735 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Fort Walton Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.22
$3.42
$2.98

Tom Thumb

1096 Beal Pkwy Nw, Fort Walton Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.33
$3.53
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments

Fort Walton Beach, FL
With Fort Walton Beach Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

