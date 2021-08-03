Cancel
Sebring, FL

Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Sebring

Sebring News Alert
Sebring News Alert
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rdfvi_0bGL9dOE00

(SEBRING, FL) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.15 in the greater Sebring area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Sebring area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.97, at Marathon at 3504 Us-27 S . By comparison, the most expensive was $3.12, listed at Mobil at 1409 Us-27 S.

The average price across the greater Sebring area was $3.05, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Marathon

3504 Us-27 S , Sebring
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$2.97

Sunoco

4200 Us-27 N, Sebring
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$2.97

Murphy Express

3293 Us-27 N, Sebring
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.18
$3.53
$3.02

RaceWay

5100 Us-27 S , Sebring
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.06

Shell

7916 Us-27 S, Sebring
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.36
$3.66
$3.06

Marathon

3641 Us-27 S, Sebring
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$3.07
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.07

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Sebring, FL
ABOUT

With Sebring News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

