Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Sebring
(SEBRING, FL) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.15 in the greater Sebring area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Sebring area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.97, at Marathon at 3504 Us-27 S . By comparison, the most expensive was $3.12, listed at Mobil at 1409 Us-27 S.
The average price across the greater Sebring area was $3.05, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$3.18
$3.53
$3.02
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.06
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.36
$3.66
$3.06
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$3.07
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.07
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
