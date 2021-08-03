Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Sebring

(SEBRING, FL) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.15 in the greater Sebring area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Sebring area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.97, at Marathon at 3504 Us-27 S . By comparison, the most expensive was $3.12, listed at Mobil at 1409 Us-27 S.

The average price across the greater Sebring area was $3.05, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Marathon 3504 Us-27 S , Sebring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.97

Sunoco 4200 Us-27 N, Sebring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.97

Murphy Express 3293 Us-27 N, Sebring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.18 $ 3.53 $ 3.02

RaceWay 5100 Us-27 S , Sebring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.06

Shell 7916 Us-27 S, Sebring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.36 $ 3.66 $ 3.06

Marathon 3641 Us-27 S, Sebring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.07 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.07

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.