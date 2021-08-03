Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Mt Pleasant's cheapest
(MT PLEASANT, MI) Savings of as much as $0.05 per gallon on diesel were available in the Mt Pleasant area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Mt Pleasant area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.25, at Meijer at 1015 E Pickard Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.3, listed at Next Door Food Store at 629 S Mission St.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.27, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.16
$3.46
$3.76
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.79
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.46
$3.89
$3.26
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.62
$3.83
$3.26
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
