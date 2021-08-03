Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mount Pleasant, MI

Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Mt Pleasant's cheapest

Posted by 
Mt Pleasant Daily
Mt Pleasant Daily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aqPOI_0bGL9ak300

(MT PLEASANT, MI) Savings of as much as $0.05 per gallon on diesel were available in the Mt Pleasant area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Mt Pleasant area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.25, at Meijer at 1015 E Pickard Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.3, listed at Next Door Food Store at 629 S Mission St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.27, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Meijer

1015 E Pickard Rd, Mount Pleasant
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.25

CITGO

910 W Pickard St, Mount Pleasant
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.16
$3.46
$3.76
$3.25

Shell

5612 E Pickard Rd, Mount Pleasant
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.25

Mobil

2428 S Leaton Rd, Mount Pleasant
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.79
$3.25

Shell

1911 S Mission St, Mount Pleasant
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.46
$3.89
$3.26

Marathon

5025 E Pickard St, Mount Pleasant
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.62
$3.83
$3.26

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Mt Pleasant Daily

Mt Pleasant Daily

Mt Pleasant, MI
22
Followers
131
Post
216
Views
ABOUT

With Mt Pleasant Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Industry
Local
Michigan Business
Mount Pleasant, MI
Business
Local
Michigan Traffic
City
Mount Pleasant, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Mi Rrb Savings#Meijer#Next Door Food Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Trafficfoxbangor.com

Gas prices highest they’ve been in seven years

STATEWIDE — Gas prices have been the highest they’ve been since 2014 this summer. “Demand has surged. In fact, some periods this summer has seen the record, all-time record demand for gasoline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for Gas Buddy. As people stayed home during the COVID-19...
Trafficaccesswdun.com

Statewide gas price average down this week

The statewide price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $2.96 as of Monday. That's the latest report from AAA, which reports Georgia's price is lower than the national average of $3.16. In our area, Lumpkin County had the highest prices at $3 a gallon, while Barrow County had...
Stark County, OHwhbc.com

Gas Prices Down Slightly

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The price of gasoline has fallen off a few cents over the last few days. The AAA average price in Stark County Thursday morning is $3.03 a gallon. A year ago it was $1.95. The national average price is $3.16.
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: New Payments Will Be Reaching Soon

While it seems pretty improbable that another stimulus check would be coming soon, most states have taken matters into their hands. Several states have been doing their best to make sure that the existing stimulus packages have been evenly distributed- with several states providing almost 200 billion dollars. This money...
Economynewmilfordspectrum.com

Upper Thumb unemployment down slightly in June

As the summer continues on, unemployment rates in the Upper Thumb continued going down slightly in June, while other rates across the state remained unchanged. “Michigan regional jobless rates displayed little change in June,” said Wayne Rourke, the associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives. “However, both employment levels and nonfarm job counts rose in most metro areas over the month.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy