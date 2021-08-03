Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Mt Pleasant's cheapest

(MT PLEASANT, MI) Savings of as much as $0.05 per gallon on diesel were available in the Mt Pleasant area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Mt Pleasant area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.25, at Meijer at 1015 E Pickard Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.3, listed at Next Door Food Store at 629 S Mission St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.27, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Meijer 1015 E Pickard Rd, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.25

CITGO 910 W Pickard St, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.76 $ 3.25

Shell 5612 E Pickard Rd, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.25

Mobil 2428 S Leaton Rd, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.79 $ 3.25

Shell 1911 S Mission St, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.46 $ 3.89 $ 3.26

Marathon 5025 E Pickard St, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.62 $ 3.83 $ 3.26

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.