Survey of Salina diesel prices shows where to save $0.60 per gallon
(SALINA, KS) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.60 depending on where in Salina they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Salina area went to Cenex at 821 N Broadway Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.01 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.61, at Pilot at 1944 N 9Th St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.26, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.01
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$3.01
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.94
$--
$2.89
$3.07
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.09
$3.29
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.34
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.16
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
