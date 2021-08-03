Survey of Salina diesel prices shows where to save $0.60 per gallon

(SALINA, KS) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.60 depending on where in Salina they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Salina area went to Cenex at 821 N Broadway Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.01 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.61, at Pilot at 1944 N 9Th St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.26, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Cenex 821 N Broadway Blvd, Salina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.01

Dillons 1201 West Crawford, Salina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.01

24/7 Travel Store 671 Westport Blvd, Salina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ -- $ 2.89 $ 3.07 card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Kwik Star 100 N Broadway Blvd, Salina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.14

Kwik Shop 305 W Schilling Rd, Salina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 3.14

24/7 Travel Store 2230 N 9Th St, Salina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.16

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.