Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salina, KS

Survey of Salina diesel prices shows where to save $0.60 per gallon

Posted by 
Salina News Alert
Salina News Alert
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gC6Sm_0bGL9UOZ00

(SALINA, KS) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.60 depending on where in Salina they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Salina area went to Cenex at 821 N Broadway Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.01 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.61, at Pilot at 1944 N 9Th St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.26, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Cenex

821 N Broadway Blvd, Salina
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.01

Dillons

1201 West Crawford, Salina
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$3.01

24/7 Travel Store

671 Westport Blvd, Salina
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.94
$--
$2.89
$3.07
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.14

Kwik Star

100 N Broadway Blvd, Salina
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.09
$3.29
$3.14

Kwik Shop

305 W Schilling Rd, Salina
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.34
$3.14

24/7 Travel Store

2230 N 9Th St, Salina
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.16

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Salina News Alert

Salina News Alert

Salina, KS
55
Followers
137
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Salina News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Traffic
City
Salina, KS
City
Gas, KS
Salina, KS
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Broadway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Carsmoneytalksnews.com

Why Your Car’s Gas Gauge Might Be Lying

The next time your car’s gas display indicates you will run out of gas in 20 miles, take the warning with a grain of salt. It turns out that relying on such indicators can get you in a heap of trouble. According to a AAA study, the accuracy of such...
Economyelectrek.co

Tesla increases Model S price by another $5,000

Tesla has increased the price of the base Model S by another $5,000 – making it a $10,000 base price increase in less than a month. Since the beginning of the year, we have been covering a seemingly continuous series of price increases throughout Tesla’s vehicle lineup. However, it has...
Carstorquenews.com

Consumer Reports Analysts Find That Bicycles Can Significantly Affect Your Car’s Gas Mileage

Did you know that bicycle racks can lower your vehicle’s miles per gallon by as much as twenty-eight percent?! That’s nothing to scoff at for cycling enthusiasts who plan to take their favorite bikes with them during a summer road trip. Here’s what Consumer Reports analysts found on vehicle types and bike rack types that are the most and the least affected from aerodynamic drag while traveling with your bicycles attached to your car. Plus, a YouTube review on the best bike racks for SUVs and cars.
Buying CarsAutoblog

2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe price jumps amid sales success

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe is a fantastic Wrangler — perhaps the best, even — but it’s suffering from price creep in its first full year on sale. When we first drove the 4xe about the time it launched, the Sahara (cheapest model) started at $49,490, including the semi-exorbitant $1,495 destination charge. Now, a report from CarsDirect reveals the new price is going to be $52,520.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $1.20 per gallon

(BROOKLYN, NY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $1.20 if you’re buying diesel in Brooklyn, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Brooklyn area on Tuesday, found that Conoco at 176 Mcguiness Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Mobil at Greenpoint Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.19.

Comments / 0

Community Policy