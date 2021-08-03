Morristown diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.10
(MORRISTOWN, TN) Savings of as much as $0.10 per gallon on diesel were available in the Morristown area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Morristown area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 1104 South Cumberlandhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sunoco at 924 E Morris Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.02, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.15
$3.45
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$2.99
|card
card$2.95
$3.20
$3.50
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.44
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
