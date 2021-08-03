Morristown diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.10

(MORRISTOWN, TN) Savings of as much as $0.10 per gallon on diesel were available in the Morristown area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Morristown area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 1104 South Cumberlandhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sunoco at 924 E Morris Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.02, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell 1104 South Cumberland, Morristown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 2.99

BP 1241 S Cumberland St, Morristown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Pilot 3404 W Andrew Johnson Hwy, Morristown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 2.95 $ 3.20 $ 3.50 $ --

Sunoco 3700 W Andrew Johnson Hwy, Morristown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 2.99

Marathon 4195 E Andrew Johnson Hwy, Morristown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Ingles 3980 West Andrew Johnson Hwy, Morristown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.