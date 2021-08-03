Survey of Hutchinson diesel prices reveals $0.40 savings at cheapest station

(HUTCHINSON, KS) Savings of as much as $0.40 per gallon on diesel were available in the Hutchinson area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Hutchinson area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Conoco at 126 W Ave A. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 3 Des Moines Ave West.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.20, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Conoco 126 W Ave A, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Murphy USA 1903 E 17Th Ave, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.07 $ 3.27 $ 3.12

Yesway 1905 E 4Th Ave, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.13

Dillons 429 E 4Th Ave, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.14

Dillons 3200 Plaza East Dr, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.14

Kwik Shop 434 E 17Th Ave, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ 3.37 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.