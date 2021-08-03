Survey of Hutchinson diesel prices reveals $0.40 savings at cheapest station
(HUTCHINSON, KS) Savings of as much as $0.40 per gallon on diesel were available in the Hutchinson area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Hutchinson area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Conoco at 126 W Ave A. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 3 Des Moines Ave West.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.20, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.07
$3.27
$3.12
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.44
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$--
$3.37
$3.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
