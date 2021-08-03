Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crossville, TN

Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Crossville

Posted by 
Crossville Daily
Crossville Daily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gwAj_0bGL9HAM00

(CROSSVILLE, TN) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.50 depending on where in Crossville they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Crossville area went to SK Mart at 1931 N Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.45, at Pilot at 2449 Genesis Rd , the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.14, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

SK Mart

1931 N Main St, Crossville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$--
$--
$2.95

Murphy USA

482 Obed Plaza, Crossville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.33
$2.96

Miller Mart

1588 Miller Ave, Crossville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.98

Sunoco

489 West Ave, Crossville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.59
$2.99

Miller Mart

638 Us-127 S , Crossville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$--
$--
$2.99

Weigel's

1023 West Ave, Tennessee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Crossville Daily

Crossville Daily

Crossville, TN
138
Followers
123
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Crossville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crossville, TN
Traffic
City
Crossville, TN
Local
Tennessee Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Sk Mart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Trafficagfax.com

Fuel Report: Diesel, Gas Prices Down Slightly

The U.S. average diesel fuel price decreased less than 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.34 per gallon on July 26, 92 cents higher than a year ago. The Midwest price decreased nearly 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.26 per gallon, and the Gulf Coast and East Coast prices each decreased less than 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.08 per gallon and $3.31 per gallon, respectively. The Rocky Mountain price increased more than 1 cent to $3.65 per gallon, and the West Coast price increased nearly 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.93 per gallon.
TrafficCitizen Tribune

Gas prices drop 2.1 cents in state

Tennessee gas prices have fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.83/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Gas prices in Tennessee are 2.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 94.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Tennessee is priced at $2.09/g today while the most expensive is $3.44/g, a difference of $1.35/g.
TrafficNewsweek

What Impact Does the COVID Delta Variant Have on Gas Prices?

The nation's average gas price has fallen slightly after reaching high for 2021, according to data released on Monday. Both industry monitor GasBuddy and the American Automobile Association (AAA) attributed the decrease in price partly to the increase in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant. Last week, the nation's...
TrafficNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

AAA Texas Reports Rising Gas Prices as Demand Remains Strong

The heat index is not the only thing going up in Texas, as AAA reports an increase in gasoline prices due to high demand this summer. Currently, the average gas price in Texas is $2.84 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel making it 93 cents more per gallon compared to last year.
TrafficNebraskaTV

Gas prices lower from last week but still remain high

If your car needs to be gassed up, now might be the time to do it. The national average for a gallon of gas has fallen, but it still remains high. On average, a gallon of gas costs three dollars and 15 cents. This is down one cent from last...
Valdosta, GAValdosta Daily Times

Gas prices slip slightly

VALDOSTA — Gasoline prices in Lowndes County slipped slightly during the last week, in line with state and national trends. The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the county early in the week was $2.93, down a penny from the previous week, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
TrafficOrange Leader

See where gas prices are headed after U.S. gasoline demand hits new high

Average gas prices in most states finally drifted lower in the last week with oil prices struggling under the weight of a rise in new COVID cases thanks to the Delta variant and OPEC’s increase in oil production. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, consumers aren’t yet...
Trafficdallassun.com

Steep fuel prices announced for next week

The petrol price will increase by 91 cents per litre (c/l) in August, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) said. The DMRE on Saturday issued a statement indicating steep fuel hikes next month - among the main drivers include an increase in the Brent crude oil price from $73 per barrel to $74 per barrel, as well as an increase in international petroleum product prices, depreciation of the rand exchange rate and the implementation of a slate levy.
Trafficagfax.com

Fuel Report: Diesel, Gas Over 90 Cents Higher Than Last Year

The U.S. average diesel fuel price increased nearly 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.34 per gallon on July 19, 91 cents higher than a year ago. The Rocky Mountain price increased 4 cents to $3.63 per gallon, the West Coast price increased more than 2 cents to $3.93 per gallon, and the Midwest price increased less than 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.26 per gallon. The East Coast and Gulf Coast prices were unchanged, remaining at $3.31 per gallon and $3.08 per gallon, respectively.
Traffic1380kcim.com

Fuel Prices Remain Steady Across The Board For The Past Week

Fuel prices across the board remained relatively steady over the past week with the only increase seen in natural gas. According to AAA Iowa, as of Wednesday the average price of unleaded gasoline across the state remained at $3 per gallon. This is $.94 higher than last year and $.16 lower than the national average. Retail diesel prices were also unchanged at $3.12, $.90 higher than a year ago and $.15 lower than the national average. Wholesale ethanol remains at $2.32 per gallon. Natural gas prices had seen sizeable increases over the past several weeks, but only rose $.03 at the Henry Hub over the course of the past week and currently sits at $3.97 per MMbtu.
TrafficArkansas Online

More traveling drives gasoline prices to highest since 2014

More people were hitting the road during the first half of 2021, with demand driving gasoline prices to their highest levels since 2014, according to a news release from the University of Arkansas System's Agriculture Division. The July 29 report by the U.S. Department of Energy, Energy Information Administration, showed...
Trafficoilandgas360.com

Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 36 Bcf

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 36 Bcf as of July 23, 2021. Working gas in storage was 2,714 Bcf as of Friday, July 23, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 36 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 523 Bcf less than last year at this time and 168 Bcf below the five-year average of 2,882 Bcf.
TrafficShropshire Star

July brings nine consecutive months of petrol price increases

Diesel is now at its costliest point in more than seven years, too. Drivers faced continued price increases after another 3.4p and 2.7p were added to a litre of petrol and diesel respectively during July. The month saw the largest increase in the price of unleaded since January, putting the...
TrafficPosted by
Lootpress

Gas prices continue to rise

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LOOTPRESS) — Since Memorial Day weekend, the national gas price average has increased 13 cents to $3.17. That is 98 cents more than a year ago, but 41 cents cheaper than this time in July 2014, when the national average was last above $3/gallon. One of the primary...
Energy Industryhoustonmirror.com

Fuelade offers solution for rising diesel, heavy fuel price

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 24 (ANI/Heylin Spark): In the current scenario of increasing fuel prices and pollution hazards caused by fuels, A Hyderabad based company, RB Fuelade India Private Limited in an exclusive joint venture with a US-based company Fuelade Solutions introduced an innovative organic fuel efficiency and environment saving catalyst called 'Fuelade'.
Trafficwusf.org

Gas Prices Dip Below $3 As Demand Holds Steady

Average Florida gasoline prices are back below $3 a gallon but are still up 91 cents from a year ago. The average cost for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $2.97, down four cents over the past two weeks, the AAA auto club said Monday. The numbers also show...
Buying CarsAutoblog

Used vehicle average price soars above $25,000 in June

Events are happening so quickly and unexpectedly that headlines go stale hours after they're published. On July 21, the Associated Press said there was "a sliver of hope" for used car buyers in that the "seemingly endless streak of skyrocketing used-vehicle prices appears to be coming to a close." The following day, the analysts at Cox Automotive published their findings about the used car industry in June, bearing news that used car prices set a record for the month, averaging $25,101 for vehicles with an average of 68,613 miles on the clock. That transaction price represented a $687 increase over May, and about $5,000 over June 2020, when used car prices crossed the $20,000 threshold for the first time ever.
Trafficstjohnsource.com

DLCA Informs Public of Fuel Price Survey and Rack Rates as of August 2

Commissioner Richard Evangelista of the Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs is notifying the public of its latest territorywide fuel price survey findings that was conducted on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, on St. Croix, St. Thomas and St. John. Fuel surveys are designed to inform consumers of the most affordable fuel prices throughout the territory. The fuel survey results and rack rates are included for comparative viewing and transparency.
Energy IndustryBBC

Electric Ireland: 10% price hike for customers

One of Northern Ireland's main electricity suppliers is increasing its prices for consumers from Sunday. Electric Ireland customers will see a 10.2% increase in their electricity bill with effect from 1 August. The company said this equates to an increase of approximately £1.14 per week on an average household bill.

Comments / 0

Community Policy