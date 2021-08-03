Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Crossville

(CROSSVILLE, TN) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.50 depending on where in Crossville they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Crossville area went to SK Mart at 1931 N Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.45, at Pilot at 2449 Genesis Rd , the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.14, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

SK Mart 1931 N Main St, Crossville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Murphy USA 482 Obed Plaza, Crossville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ 3.33 $ 2.96

Miller Mart 1588 Miller Ave, Crossville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.98

Sunoco 489 West Ave, Crossville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Miller Mart 638 Us-127 S , Crossville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Weigel's 1023 West Ave, Tennessee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.