Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Crossville
(CROSSVILLE, TN) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.50 depending on where in Crossville they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Crossville area went to SK Mart at 1931 N Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.45, at Pilot at 2449 Genesis Rd , the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.14, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$--
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.33
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.59
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
