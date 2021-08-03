Local price review shows diesel prices around Columbus

(COLUMBUS, MS) Savings of as much as $0.21 per gallon on diesel were available in the Columbus area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Columbus area went to Marathon at 488 Us-45 S, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.92 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.13, at Love's Travel Stop at 525 Tuscaloosa Rd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Columbus area was $3.03, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Marathon 488 Us-45 S, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.92

Shell 166 W Plymouth Bluff Access Rd, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.97

Shell 1214 Us-45 N, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ 2.99

Shell 2021 Military Rd, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Shell 732 Alabama St, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Shell 5780 Ms-182 E, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.