Local price review shows diesel prices around Columbus
(COLUMBUS, MS) Savings of as much as $0.21 per gallon on diesel were available in the Columbus area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Columbus area went to Marathon at 488 Us-45 S, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.92 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.13, at Love's Travel Stop at 525 Tuscaloosa Rd, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Columbus area was $3.03, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.92
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.55
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.09
$3.49
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$--
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0