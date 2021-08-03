Local price review shows Kingman diesel price, cheapest station
(KINGMAN, AZ) Savings of as much as $0.42 per gallon on diesel were available in the Kingman area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Kingman area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.29, at Shell at 1182 W Beale St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.71, listed at Flying J at 3300 E Andy Devine Ave.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.55, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.54
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.48
$3.73
$3.98
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.43
|card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.50
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.41
$--
$3.71
$3.47
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.40
$3.45
$--
$3.49
|card
card$3.45
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.49
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0