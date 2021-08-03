Cancel
Kingman, AZ

Local price review shows Kingman diesel price, cheapest station

Posted by 
Kingman News Watch
 3 days ago
(KINGMAN, AZ) Savings of as much as $0.42 per gallon on diesel were available in the Kingman area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Kingman area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.29, at Shell at 1182 W Beale St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.71, listed at Flying J at 3300 E Andy Devine Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.55, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell

1182 W Beale St, Kingman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.54
$--
$--
$3.29

USA Travel Center

953 W Beale St , Kingman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.48
$3.73
$3.98
$3.35

ARCO

3200 Stockton Hill Rd, Kingman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.43
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.50

Hualapai Kwik Stop

2500 Hualapai Mountain Rd, Kingman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.41
$--
$3.71
$3.47

76

915 W Beale St, Kingman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.40
$3.45
$--
$3.49
card
card$3.45
$--
$--
$--

AAA Safe Storage

3179 Harrison St, Kingman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Kingman News Watch

Kingman, AZ
ABOUT

With Kingman News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

