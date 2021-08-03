Local price review shows Kingman diesel price, cheapest station

(KINGMAN, AZ) Savings of as much as $0.42 per gallon on diesel were available in the Kingman area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Kingman area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.29, at Shell at 1182 W Beale St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.71, listed at Flying J at 3300 E Andy Devine Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.55, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell 1182 W Beale St, Kingman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.54 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

USA Travel Center 953 W Beale St , Kingman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.48 $ 3.73 $ 3.98 $ 3.35

ARCO 3200 Stockton Hill Rd, Kingman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.43 card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.50

Hualapai Kwik Stop 2500 Hualapai Mountain Rd, Kingman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.41 $ -- $ 3.71 $ 3.47

76 915 W Beale St, Kingman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.40 $ 3.45 $ -- $ 3.49 card card $ 3.45 $ -- $ -- $ --

AAA Safe Storage 3179 Harrison St, Kingman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.