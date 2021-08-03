Pine Bluff diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.27 savings at cheapest station

(PINE BLUFF, AR) Savings of as much as $0.27 per gallon on diesel were available in the Pine Bluff area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Pine Bluff area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.97, at Shell at 200 University Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.24, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 4800 Hwy 65 S.

The average price across the greater Pine Bluff area was $3.07, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell 200 University Dr, Pine Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ 3.09 $ 3.38 $ 2.97

University Food Mart 1801–1809 Collegiate Dr, Pine Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Shell 101 N Blake St, Pine Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Shell 3000 E Harding Ave, Pine Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Southern Edge truck stop Us Hwy 63 & S Olive St, Pine Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Valero 8110 Sheridan Rd , White Hall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ 3.64 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.