Pine Bluff, AR

Pine Bluff diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.27 savings at cheapest station

Pine Bluff Dispatch
Pine Bluff Dispatch
 3 days ago
(PINE BLUFF, AR) Savings of as much as $0.27 per gallon on diesel were available in the Pine Bluff area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Pine Bluff area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.97, at Shell at 200 University Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.24, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 4800 Hwy 65 S.

The average price across the greater Pine Bluff area was $3.07, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell

200 University Dr, Pine Bluff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.80
$3.09
$3.38
$2.97

University Food Mart

1801–1809 Collegiate Dr, Pine Bluff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.99

Shell

101 N Blake St, Pine Bluff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99

Shell

3000 E Harding Ave, Pine Bluff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$--
$--
$2.99

Southern Edge truck stop

Us Hwy 63 & S Olive St, Pine Bluff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$3.09

Valero

8110 Sheridan Rd , White Hall
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$3.64
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Pine Bluff, AR
