Pine Bluff diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.27 savings at cheapest station
(PINE BLUFF, AR) Savings of as much as $0.27 per gallon on diesel were available in the Pine Bluff area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Pine Bluff area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.97, at Shell at 200 University Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.24, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 4800 Hwy 65 S.
The average price across the greater Pine Bluff area was $3.07, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.80
$3.09
$3.38
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$3.64
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
