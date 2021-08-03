Price checks register Wausau diesel price, cheapest station

(WAUSAU, WI) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.21 in the greater Wausau area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Wausau area went to Kwik Trip at 5603 Business Us-51 S, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.98 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Kwik Trip at 304 Grand Ave , the survey found:

The average price across the greater Wausau area was $3.11, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Kwik Trip 5603 Business Us-51 S, Weston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.74 $ 2.98

Krist Food Mart #91 711 S Grand Ave, Rothschild

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ 2.98

Mobil 407 S Grand Ave, Rothschild

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Mobil 320 W Thomas St, Wausau

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ -- $ 3.02

Krist Oil 301 W Thomas St, Wausau

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ -- $ 3.02

Sam's Club 4000 Rib Mountain Dr, Wausau

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.02

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.