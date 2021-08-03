Price checks register Wausau diesel price, cheapest station
(WAUSAU, WI) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.21 in the greater Wausau area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Wausau area went to Kwik Trip at 5603 Business Us-51 S, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.98 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Kwik Trip at 304 Grand Ave , the survey found:
The average price across the greater Wausau area was $3.11, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$--
$3.74
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$3.69
$4.09
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$--
$--
$3.02
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$--
$--
$3.02
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$--
$3.59
$3.02
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
